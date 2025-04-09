Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Sells 10,325 Shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp reduced its stake in shares of Yum China Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YUMC – Free Report) by 49.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,655 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,325 shares during the quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in Yum China were worth $514,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kentucky Trust Co purchased a new position in Yum China during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Graney & King LLC purchased a new position in shares of Yum China during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Yum China by 58.5% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 878 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Yum China in the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Yum China by 85.6% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 489 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.58% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Yum China

In other news, CTO Leila Zhang sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.59, for a total value of $202,360.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 52,075 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,634,474.25. This represents a 7.13 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeff Kuai sold 3,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.21, for a total value of $188,019.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 56,602 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,728,782.42. The trade was a 6.45 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 45,152 shares of company stock worth $2,242,176. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Yum China from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th.

Yum China Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of NYSE YUMC opened at $43.94 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.32. Yum China Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.50 and a 12-month high of $53.99. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $49.32 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.44.

Yum China (NYSE:YUMC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.01). Yum China had a return on equity of 13.83% and a net margin of 8.06%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Yum China Holdings, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Yum China Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 6th were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 6th. This is a positive change from Yum China’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. Yum China’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.20%.

Yum China Company Profile

Yum China Holdings, Inc owns, operates, and franchises restaurants in the People's Republic of China. The company operates through KFC, Pizza Hut, and All Other segments. It operates restaurants under the KFC, Pizza Hut, Taco Bell, Lavazza, Little Sheep, and Huang Ji Huang concepts. The company also operates V-Gold Mall, a mobile e-commerce platform to sell products; and offers online food deliver services.

