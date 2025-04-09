Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd Makes New Investment in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD)

Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 98 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Mettler-Toledo International in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new position in Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter worth $44,000. Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Mettler-Toledo International by 70.8% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 41 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 17 shares during the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Mettler-Toledo International by 4,500.0% in the fourth quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 46 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.07% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MTD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,362.00 to $1,369.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Citigroup raised Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,400.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday. Evercore ISI boosted their target price on Mettler-Toledo International from $1,450.00 to $1,475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They set a “peer perform” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,350.00 to $1,400.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $1,380.50.

Mettler-Toledo International Stock Performance

NYSE:MTD opened at $969.01 on Wednesday. Mettler-Toledo International Inc. has a 52 week low of $954.51 and a 52 week high of $1,546.93. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $1,242.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $1,285.50. The firm has a market cap of $20.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.28.

Mettler-Toledo International (NYSE:MTD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The medical instruments supplier reported $12.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $11.76 by $0.65. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 22.29% and a negative return on equity of 591.54%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International Inc. will post 42.71 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Gerry Keller sold 600 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,351.34, for a total value of $810,804.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,108.04. This trade represents a 99.01 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Christian Magloth sold 790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,313.69, for a total transaction of $1,037,815.10. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $964,248.46. This represents a 51.84 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

About Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International Inc manufactures and supplies precision instruments and services in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through five segments: U.S. Operations, Swiss Operations, Western European Operations, Chinese Operations, and Other. The company’s laboratory instruments include laboratory balances, liquid pipetting solutions, automated laboratory reactors, real-time analytics, titrators, pH meters, process analytics sensors and analyzer technologies, physical value analyzers, density and refractometry, thermal analysis systems, and other analytical instruments; and LabX, a laboratory software platform to manage and analyze data generated from its instruments.

