Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp Trims Holdings in Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI)

Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Sun Communities, Inc. (NYSE:SUI – Free Report) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,823 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 520 shares during the quarter. Peapack Gladstone Financial Corp’s holdings in Sun Communities were worth $1,577,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Legacy Trust bought a new stake in shares of Sun Communities during the fourth quarter valued at about $625,000. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. grew its stake in Sun Communities by 9.7% during the fourth quarter. Aurora Investment Managers LLC. now owns 27,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,380,000 after acquiring an additional 2,435 shares in the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. increased its holdings in Sun Communities by 16.1% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. now owns 779,744 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $95,885,000 after acquiring an additional 108,054 shares during the period. VCI Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sun Communities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,312,000. Finally, Vert Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Sun Communities by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Vert Asset Management LLC now owns 56,083 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,897,000 after purchasing an additional 5,060 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.59% of the company’s stock.

Sun Communities Stock Down 3.8 %

Shares of SUI opened at $114.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $14.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.67 and a beta of 0.84. Sun Communities, Inc. has a 1 year low of $110.98 and a 1 year high of $147.83. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.61 and a quick ratio of 1.61.

Sun Communities Dividend Announcement

Sun Communities ( NYSE:SUI Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $745.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $724.68 million. Sun Communities had a net margin of 7.46% and a return on equity of 3.21%. On average, analysts forecast that Sun Communities, Inc. will post 6.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.94 dividend. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. Sun Communities’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 508.11%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SUI. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Sun Communities from $154.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on Sun Communities in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Sun Communities in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Sun Communities from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Sun Communities has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.40.

Sun Communities Profile

Established in 1975, Sun Communities, Inc became a publicly owned corporation in December 1993. The Company is a fully integrated REIT listed on the New York Stock Exchange under the symbol: SUI. As of December 31, 2023, the Company owned, operated, or had an interest in a portfolio of 667 developed MH, RV and Marina properties comprising 179,310 developed sites and approximately 48,030 wet slips and dry storage spaces in the U.S., the UK and Canada.

