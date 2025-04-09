Federated Hermes Inc. Sells 35,578 Shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV)

Federated Hermes Inc. lessened its stake in shares of IQVIA Holdings Inc. (NYSE:IQV – Free Report) by 20.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 134,934 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 35,578 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned about 0.07% of IQVIA worth $26,524,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Benjamin Edwards Inc. purchased a new stake in IQVIA in the third quarter worth about $261,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of IQVIA by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 16,319 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $3,867,000 after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of IQVIA by 7.7% during the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 54,164 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $12,835,000 after purchasing an additional 3,872 shares in the last quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC increased its holdings in IQVIA by 13.1% during the third quarter. Continuum Advisory LLC now owns 1,739 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $412,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in IQVIA by 5.1% in the third quarter. MidWestOne Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,786 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,134,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. 89.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:IQV opened at $143.98 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $186.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $201.80. The firm has a market cap of $25.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.20, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84. IQVIA Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $142.57 and a one year high of $252.88.

IQVIA ( NYSE:IQV Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The medical research company reported $2.90 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by ($0.21). IQVIA had a return on equity of 28.81% and a net margin of 8.91%. Research analysts expect that IQVIA Holdings Inc. will post 10.84 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Truist Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $263.00 target price (up previously from $261.00) on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $270.00 target price on shares of IQVIA in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of IQVIA in a research report on Friday, December 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of IQVIA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of IQVIA from $255.00 to $235.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $249.05.

IQVIA Holdings Inc engages in the provision of advanced analytics, technology solutions, and clinical research services to the life sciences industry in the Americas, Europe, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. It operates through three segments: Technology & Analytics Solutions, Research & Development Solutions, and Contract Sales & Medical Solutions.

