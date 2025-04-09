Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd Boosts Stake in Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH – Free Report) by 1,131.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,697 shares during the period. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd’s holdings in Commerce Bancshares were worth $115,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of CBSH. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in Commerce Bancshares during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Marshall Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. V Square Quantitative Management LLC lifted its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 84.0% in the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 46.9% in the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 839 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its holdings in Commerce Bancshares by 19.6% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Commerce Bancshares news, CFO Charles G. Kim sold 13,493 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.76, for a total transaction of $914,285.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 86,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,844,028.96. This trade represents a 13.53 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Kevin G. Barth sold 24,870 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.06, for a total transaction of $1,642,912.20. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 45,511 shares in the company, valued at $3,006,456.66. This trade represents a 35.34 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 78,434 shares of company stock valued at $5,248,272 over the last quarter. 3.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Commerce Bancshares Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ CBSH opened at $55.58 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $63.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $64.23. The firm has a market cap of $7.45 billion, a PE ratio of 13.86, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 0.71. Commerce Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $48.49 and a 52 week high of $72.75.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.06. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 25.24% and a return on equity of 16.31%. The company had revenue of $422.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $417.48 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.84 earnings per share. Commerce Bancshares’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 3.94 EPS for the current year.

Commerce Bancshares Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, March 7th were given a $0.275 dividend. This represents a $1.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. This is a positive change from Commerce Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 7th. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.43%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on CBSH shares. Morgan Stanley upgraded Commerce Bancshares from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $66.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com upgraded Commerce Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Commerce Bancshares from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Commerce Bancshares presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $66.83.

About Commerce Bancshares

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

