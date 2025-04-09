Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd Purchases New Position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH)

Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 2,869 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,000.
Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 222.1% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 715 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 806.5% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 979 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 871 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 36.9% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,340 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after acquiring an additional 361 shares in the last quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC grew its stake in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 22.7% in the fourth quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 2,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its holdings in shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 43.1% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.09% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from $36.00 to $32.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 21st.
Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Trading Down 5.0 %
Shares of NASDAQ:AMPH opened at $23.75 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.92, a PEG ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.79. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.84 and a 12 month high of $53.96. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.47 and its 200 day simple moving average is $38.71. The company has a quick ratio of 2.61, a current ratio of 3.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, CFO William J. Peters sold 4,231 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.54, for a total transaction of $116,521.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 97,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,681,377.02. This represents a 4.16 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 27.10% of the company’s stock.
About Amphastar Pharmaceuticals
Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a bio-pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States, China, and France. It offers BAQSIMI, a nasal spray for the treatment of severe hypoglycemia; Primatene Mist, an over-the-counter epinephrine inhalation product for the temporary relief of mild symptoms of intermittent asthma; Enoxaparin, to prevent and treat deep vein thrombosis; REXTOVY and Naloxone for opioid overdose; Glucagon for injection emergency kit; and Cortrosyn, for use as a diagnostic agent in the screening of patients with adrenocortical insufficiency.
