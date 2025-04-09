Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd Sells 5,282 Shares of The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI)

Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd lowered its stake in The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Free Report) by 93.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 349 shares of the health services provider’s stock after selling 5,282 shares during the quarter. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd’s holdings in The Cigna Group were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CI. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC raised its stake in The Cigna Group by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 2,033 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $562,000 after buying an additional 35 shares during the period. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Cigna Group by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Hudson Edge Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,883 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $520,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of The Cigna Group by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,670 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Mindset Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in The Cigna Group by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Mindset Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,469 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in The Cigna Group by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,749 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $483,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. 86.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at The Cigna Group

In other The Cigna Group news, insider Noelle K. Eder sold 9,944 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $320.00, for a total value of $3,182,080.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,406 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,289,920. The trade was a 42.59 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Nicole S. Jones sold 4,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.12, for a total transaction of $1,511,020.48. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 29,421 shares in the company, valued at $9,065,198.52. This represents a 14.29 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 43,751 shares of company stock worth $13,603,991 in the last ninety days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Cigna Group Trading Down 0.7 %

Shares of The Cigna Group stock opened at $313.06 on Wednesday. The Cigna Group has a 1 year low of $262.03 and a 1 year high of $370.83. The company has a market capitalization of $85.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 0.51. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $309.30 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $311.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.66 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

The Cigna Group (NYSE:CI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The health services provider reported $6.64 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.84 by ($1.20). The Cigna Group had a return on equity of 18.61% and a net margin of 1.39%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.79 EPS. Research analysts forecast that The Cigna Group will post 29.77 EPS for the current year.

The Cigna Group Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 5th were issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. This is a boost from The Cigna Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.40. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 5th. The Cigna Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.35%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $348.00 price objective (down from $394.00) on shares of The Cigna Group in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price target on shares of The Cigna Group from $350.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of The Cigna Group from $403.00 to $379.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of The Cigna Group from $370.00 to $341.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of The Cigna Group from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $373.25.

The Cigna Group Company Profile

The Cigna Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance and related products and services in the United States. Its Evernorth Health Services segment provides a range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy benefits, home delivery pharmacy, specialty pharmacy, distribution, and care delivery and management solutions to health plans, employers, government organizations, and health care providers.

