Federated Hermes Inc. Grows Stake in ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE)

Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies Inc. (NYSE:ESE – Free Report) by 15.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 184,376 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,023 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. owned 0.71% of ESCO Technologies worth $24,561,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of ESE. Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in ESCO Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies by 747.1% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 288 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in shares of ESCO Technologies by 150.0% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 305 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ESCO Technologies by 378.8% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 565 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in ESCO Technologies by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 571 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. 95.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ESCO Technologies Price Performance

Shares of ESE stock opened at $139.61 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.77 and a beta of 1.07. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $155.92 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $142.10. ESCO Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $97.11 and a one year high of $171.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

ESCO Technologies Dividend Announcement

ESCO Technologies ( NYSE:ESE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.34. ESCO Technologies had a return on equity of 9.91% and a net margin of 10.44%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that ESCO Technologies Inc. will post 5.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 2nd will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 2nd. ESCO Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.51%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Benchmark boosted their target price on ESCO Technologies from $150.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. StockNews.com downgraded ESCO Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Finally, Stephens reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $175.00 target price on shares of ESCO Technologies in a research note on Thursday, February 27th.

ESCO Technologies Profile

ESCO Technologies Inc produces and supplies engineered products and systems for industrial and commercial markets worldwide. It operates through three segments: Aerospace & Defense, Utility Solutions Group, and RF Test & Measurement. The Aerospace & Defense segment designs and manufactures filtration products, including hydraulic filter elements and fluid control devices used in commercial aerospace applications; filter mechanisms used in micro-propulsion devices for satellites; and custom designed filters for manned aircraft and submarines.

