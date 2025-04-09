Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd Invests $110,000 in Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE)

Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBOE – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $110,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. purchased a new stake in Cboe Global Markets in the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Kestra Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cboe Global Markets in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Sugar Maple Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cboe Global Markets during the fourth quarter worth $36,000. Generali Asset Management SPA SGR acquired a new stake in Cboe Global Markets during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Cboe Global Markets during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. 82.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CBOE. Morgan Stanley raised Cboe Global Markets from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $235.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $216.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their target price on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $220.00 to $215.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Cboe Global Markets from $230.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Loop Capital set a $260.00 price objective on shares of Cboe Global Markets in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Cboe Global Markets has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $219.30.

Cboe Global Markets Price Performance

CBOE stock opened at $208.13 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 1.39. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $212.52. The company has a market capitalization of $21.79 billion, a PE ratio of 28.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.47. Cboe Global Markets, Inc. has a 52-week low of $166.13 and a 52-week high of $234.37.

Cboe Global Markets (NASDAQ:CBOE – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.14 by ($0.04). Cboe Global Markets had a net margin of 18.64% and a return on equity of 22.02%. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.06 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Cboe Global Markets, Inc. will post 8.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cboe Global Markets Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were given a dividend of $0.63 per share. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. Cboe Global Markets’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.90%.

Insider Activity at Cboe Global Markets

In related news, EVP Dave Howson sold 11,036 shares of Cboe Global Markets stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $206.01, for a total transaction of $2,273,526.36. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,025 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,653,230.25. This trade represents a 57.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Allen Wilkinson sold 228 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.12, for a total value of $48,135.36. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 248 shares in the company, valued at $52,357.76. This represents a 47.90 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,544 shares of company stock worth $2,380,529 in the last ninety days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cboe Global Markets Profile

Cboe Global Markets, Inc is one of the largest stock exchange operators by volume in the United States and a leading market globally for ETP trading. Cboe offers trading across a diverse range of products in multiple asset classes and geographies, including options, futures, U.S. and European equities, exchange-traded products (ETPs), global foreign exchange (FX) and multi-asset volatility products based on the VIX Index.

Further Reading

