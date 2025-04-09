Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL) Shares Bought by Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd

Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd grew its stake in Replimune Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REPL – Free Report) by 8,798.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,276 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,183 shares during the period. Aster Capital Management DIFC Ltd’s holdings in Replimune Group were worth $100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Replimune Group by 24.2% during the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 16,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,177 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its position in Replimune Group by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 3,374 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 81.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 15,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after buying an additional 6,748 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of Replimune Group by 8.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 95,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,156,000 after buying an additional 7,317 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Replimune Group by 3.3% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 249,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,733,000 after buying an additional 8,074 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.53% of the company’s stock.

Replimune Group Trading Down 4.7 %

NASDAQ:REPL opened at $7.14 on Wednesday. Replimune Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $4.92 and a 52-week high of $17.00. The company has a quick ratio of 11.43, a current ratio of 11.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.99. The company has a market capitalization of $549.89 million, a PE ratio of -2.33 and a beta of 1.26.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Replimune Group ( NASDAQ:REPL Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.70) by ($0.09). On average, equities research analysts expect that Replimune Group, Inc. will post -2.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Replimune Group from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Replimune Group from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Replimune Group from $18.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $19.43.

Replimune Group Company Profile

Replimune Group, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on the development of oncolytic immunotherapies to treat cancer. The company's proprietary tumor-directed oncolytic immunotherapy product candidates are designed and intended to activate the immune system against cancer. Its lead product candidate is RP1, a selectively replicating version of HSV-1 that expresses GALV-GP R(-) and human GM-CSF, which is in Phase I/II clinical trials for a range of solid tumors; and that has completed Phase II clinical trials for treating cutaneous squamous cell carcinoma.

