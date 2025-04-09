OLD Mission Capital LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ)

OLD Mission Capital LLC raised its holdings in Suzano S.A. (NYSE:SUZ – Free Report) by 17.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,488 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,843 shares during the quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC’s holdings in Suzano were worth $126,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its position in shares of Suzano by 58.2% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Suzano by 69.2% in the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 3,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Suzano by 20.3% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,177 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after acquiring an additional 1,547 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Suzano by 28.9% during the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 7,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its position in Suzano by 20.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 15,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,000 after purchasing an additional 2,504 shares in the last quarter. 2.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Suzano Price Performance

NYSE:SUZ opened at $8.50 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.48 and a beta of 0.88. Suzano S.A. has a 12-month low of $8.41 and a 12-month high of $12.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.05.

Suzano Profile

Suzano SA produces and sells eucalyptus pulp and paper products in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Pulp and Paper segments. The company offers coated and uncoated printing and writing papers, paperboards, tissue papers, and market and fluff pulps; and lignin. It also engages in the research, development, and production of biofuel; operation of port terminals; power generation and distribution business; commercialization of equipment and parts; industrialization, commercialization, and exporting of pulp and standing wood; road freight transport; biotechnology research and development; and commercialization of paper and computer materials.

