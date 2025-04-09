Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) Shares Acquired by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP – Free Report) by 1.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,831,472 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 134,017 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.71% of Snap worth $127,078,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNAP. Mountain Hill Investment Partners Corp. purchased a new stake in shares of Snap in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Comprehensive Financial Planning Inc. PA acquired a new stake in Snap in the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Snap by 128.0% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 2,453 shares during the last quarter. Generali Investments Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych acquired a new position in shares of Snap during the 4th quarter worth about $54,000. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Snap by 213.3% in the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 8,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after acquiring an additional 5,704 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.52% of the company’s stock.

In related news, General Counsel Michael J. O’sullivan sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.60, for a total value of $206,400.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now owns 507,660 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,365,876. This represents a 4.51 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Derek Andersen sold 61,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.84, for a total value of $664,860.56. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 3,564,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $38,636,307.40. The trade was a 1.69 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 1,356,523 shares of company stock worth $12,710,077. 22.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on SNAP shares. Citizens Jmp upgraded Snap from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 28th. BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 target price (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Snap in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Guggenheim reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Snap in a research note on Wednesday, April 2nd. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $16.00 price objective on shares of Snap in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Snap from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have assigned a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.73.

NYSE:SNAP opened at $7.22 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 3.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Snap Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.08 and a fifty-two week high of $17.33. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $10.73. The stock has a market cap of $12.24 billion, a PE ratio of -17.18 and a beta of 0.92.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by ($0.13). Snap had a negative net margin of 13.02% and a negative return on equity of 25.67%. Analysts expect that Snap Inc. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snap Inc operates as a technology company in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a visual messaging application with various tabs, such as camera, visual messaging, snap map, stories, and spotlight that enable people to communicate visually through short videos and images.

