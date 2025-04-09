O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Takes $716,000 Position in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Roblox Co. (NYSE:RBLX – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 12,378 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $716,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its position in shares of Roblox by 83.9% during the 4th quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 524 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 239 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in shares of Roblox by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 747 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Roblox by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 958 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Roblox by 188.4% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 969 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Roblox by 29.2% in the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. 94.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Roblox alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Roblox news, Director Anthony P. Lee sold 250,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total transaction of $16,260,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,254,137 shares in the company, valued at $406,769,070.48. This represents a 3.84 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CAO Amy Marie Rawlings sold 5,879 shares of Roblox stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $382,135.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 75,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,909,320. The trade was a 7.22 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,003,666 shares of company stock valued at $64,800,781 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 22.15% of the company’s stock.

Roblox Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of NYSE RBLX opened at $50.96 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.82. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.55 billion, a PE ratio of -35.15 and a beta of 1.49. Roblox Co. has a twelve month low of $29.55 and a twelve month high of $75.74. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $56.05.

Roblox (NYSE:RBLX – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.46) by $0.13. Roblox had a negative net margin of 25.97% and a negative return on equity of 665.98%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Roblox Co. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RBLX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. HSBC assumed coverage on shares of Roblox in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $63.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $72.00 price objective (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Roblox in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. CICC Research initiated coverage on Roblox in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Roblox from $65.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, OTR Global upgraded Roblox from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $64.23.

View Our Latest Stock Report on RBLX

Roblox Profile

(Free Report)

Roblox Corporation develops and operates an online entertainment platform in the United States and internationally. It offers Roblox Studio, a free toolset that allows developers and creators to build, publish, and operate 3D experiences, and other content; Roblox Client, an application that allows users to explore 3D experience; and Roblox Cloud, which provides services and infrastructure that power the platform.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Roblox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Roblox and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.