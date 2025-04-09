Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Invests $168,000 in Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Hesai Group (NASDAQ:HSAI – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 12,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Hesai Group by 17.9% during the fourth quarter. Polunin Capital Partners Ltd now owns 1,210,817 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,733,000 after purchasing an additional 183,417 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Hesai Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,667,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new position in Hesai Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,494,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Hesai Group by 366.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 47,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 37,464 shares during the last quarter. Finally, China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Hesai Group by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. China Universal Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 44,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after acquiring an additional 14,500 shares during the period. 48.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hesai Group Stock Down 7.4 %

Shares of Hesai Group stock opened at $13.21 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -30.02, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $17.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 2.65 and a current ratio of 3.08. Hesai Group has a one year low of $3.52 and a one year high of $24.18.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have recently commented on HSAI. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Hesai Group in a report on Tuesday, March 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Hesai Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $5.50 to $18.40 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered Hesai Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $5.80 to $15.00 in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Daiwa America upgraded Hesai Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th.

Hesai Group Profile

Hesai Group, through with its subsidiaries, engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of three-dimensional light detection and ranging solutions (LiDAR). Its LiDAR products are used in passenger and commercial vehicles with advanced driver assistance systems; autonomous passenger and freight mobility services; and other applications, such as delivery robots, street sweeping robots, and logistics robots in restricted areas.

