Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Invests $187,000 in Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new position in Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM – Free Report) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 290,734 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,000. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. owned 1.03% of Cambium Networks at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, AMH Equity Ltd purchased a new position in Cambium Networks in the 4th quarter valued at $536,000. 87.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cambium Networks alerts:

Cambium Networks Price Performance

Shares of Cambium Networks stock opened at $0.29 on Wednesday. Cambium Networks Co. has a 1-year low of $0.23 and a 1-year high of $4.43. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.07. The stock has a market cap of $8.16 million, a P/E ratio of -0.10 and a beta of 1.26.

About Cambium Networks

Cambium Networks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, development, and manufacture of wireless broadband and Wi-Fi networking infrastructure solutions. The company offers point-to-point fixed wireless backhaul and point-to-multipoint fixed wireless solutions; and enterprise solutions comprising cnMatrix cloud-managed wireless-aware switching solution, Xirrus Wi-Fi solutions, and Wi-Fi 6/6E access points which support cnMaestro and Xirrus XMS management.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cambium Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cambium Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.