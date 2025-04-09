Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM) Shares Sold by Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. cut its stake in shares of Affirm Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AFRM – Free Report) by 95.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 3,627 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,859 shares during the period. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in Affirm were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its holdings in Affirm by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 1,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Affirm by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Affirm by 78.1% in the fourth quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC raised its stake in Affirm by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in Affirm by 356.5% in the 4th quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.29% of the company’s stock.

Insider Transactions at Affirm

In related news, Director Keith Rabois sold 16,088 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.97, for a total transaction of $1,029,149.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 61,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,935,434.40. The trade was a 20.73 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Christa S. Quarles sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $400,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 137,325 shares in the company, valued at $10,986,000. This represents a 3.51 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 55,762 shares of company stock valued at $3,241,246. 12.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on AFRM. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Affirm to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 24th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Affirm from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Affirm from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $82.00 in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Affirm from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 10th. Finally, TD Cowen initiated coverage on Affirm in a report on Tuesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.67.

Affirm Price Performance

AFRM opened at $36.45 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $11.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.08 and a beta of 3.68. The company has a current ratio of 11.26, a quick ratio of 11.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $57.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.22. Affirm Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.25 and a 12-month high of $82.53.

Affirm (NASDAQ:AFRM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.44. Affirm had a negative net margin of 7.10% and a negative return on equity of 7.25%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Affirm Holdings, Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Affirm Profile

Affirm Holdings, Inc operates a platform for digital and mobile-first commerce in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company's platform includes point-of-sale payment solution for consumers, merchant commerce solutions, and a consumer-focused app. Its commerce platform, agreements with originating banks, and capital markets partners enables consumers to pay for a purchase over time with terms ranging up to 60 months.

