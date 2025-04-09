ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Has $2.15 Million Stock Position in Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Cimpress plc (NASDAQ:CMPR – Free Report) by 47.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 29,954 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,655 shares during the quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.12% of Cimpress worth $2,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in shares of Cimpress in the 3rd quarter valued at $29,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Cimpress during the third quarter worth about $115,000. Vestcor Inc acquired a new stake in Cimpress during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Mayfair Advisory Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cimpress in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $204,000. Finally, Optimist Retirement Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cimpress by 15.1% in the 3rd quarter. Optimist Retirement Group LLC now owns 2,685 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $220,000 after buying an additional 352 shares in the last quarter. 77.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on CMPR shares. StockNews.com upgraded Cimpress from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 8th. Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Cimpress from $110.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Barrington Research restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $119.00 price target on shares of Cimpress in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th.

Insider Transactions at Cimpress

In related news, CFO Sean Edward Quinn acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 14th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $41.50 per share, for a total transaction of $207,500.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 20,224 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $839,296. This trade represents a 32.84 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 17.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cimpress Price Performance

CMPR stock opened at $39.79 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $48.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $67.27. Cimpress plc has a fifty-two week low of $39.11 and a fifty-two week high of $104.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.59, a P/E/G ratio of 0.50 and a beta of 1.94.

Cimpress (NASDAQ:CMPR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.52 by ($0.16). Cimpress had a net margin of 4.75% and a negative return on equity of 27.64%. On average, equities analysts expect that Cimpress plc will post 3.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cimpress Company Profile

Cimpress plc provides various mass customization of printing and related products in North America, Europe, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Vista, PrintBrothers, The Print Group, National Pen, and All Other Businesses. It offers printed and digital marketing products; internet-based canvas-print wall décor, business signage, and other printed products; business cards; and marketing materials, such as flyers and postcards, digital and marketing services, writing instruments, decorated apparel, promotional products and gifts, packaging, design services, textiles, and magazines and catalogs.

