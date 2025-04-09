Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Sells 5,374 Shares of John Hancock Income Securities Trust (NYSE:JHS)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. trimmed its holdings in John Hancock Income Securities Trust (NYSE:JHS – Free Report) by 22.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,202 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 5,374 shares during the quarter. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C.’s holdings in John Hancock Income Securities Trust were worth $204,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. StoneX Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of John Hancock Income Securities Trust in the fourth quarter worth about $152,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in John Hancock Income Securities Trust in the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its position in John Hancock Income Securities Trust by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,139 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $393,000 after buying an additional 1,867 shares during the last quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of John Hancock Income Securities Trust by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 82,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $927,000 after buying an additional 1,468 shares during the period. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of John Hancock Income Securities Trust by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 194,969 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,183,000 after acquiring an additional 19,675 shares during the last quarter.

John Hancock Income Securities Trust stock opened at $10.91 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.25 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.37. John Hancock Income Securities Trust has a 12-month low of $10.68 and a 12-month high of $11.87.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.1318 per share. This represents a $0.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 13th.

John Hancock Income Securities Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of United States. It invests primarily in corporate and government bonds with average maturity of 7.57 years.

