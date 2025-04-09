Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. Makes New $247,000 Investment in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR)

Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. acquired a new stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 10,241 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $247,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 3.6% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 100,409 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,358,000 after buying an additional 3,453 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Acadia Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $297,000. KBC Group NV increased its stake in Acadia Realty Trust by 44.1% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,733 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,448 shares during the period. Barclays PLC lifted its position in Acadia Realty Trust by 11.8% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 776,869 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $18,240,000 after purchasing an additional 81,853 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Acadia Realty Trust by 2.5% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,641,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,033,000 after purchasing an additional 63,672 shares during the period. 97.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In other Acadia Realty Trust news, EVP Jason Blacksberg sold 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.81, for a total transaction of $684,300.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.83% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Acadia Realty Trust from $25.00 to $23.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 1st.

Acadia Realty Trust Price Performance

AKR opened at $17.45 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a PE ratio of 96.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.09 and a beta of 1.24. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $22.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.38. Acadia Realty Trust has a 52-week low of $16.14 and a 52-week high of $26.29.

Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 11th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.23. Acadia Realty Trust had a net margin of 5.74% and a return on equity of 0.88%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Acadia Realty Trust will post 1.34 EPS for the current year.

Acadia Realty Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. This is a positive change from Acadia Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Acadia Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 444.44%.

Acadia Realty Trust Profile

Acadia Realty Trust is an equity real estate investment trust focused on delivering long-term, profitable growth via its dual Core Portfolio and Fund operating platforms and its disciplined, location-driven investment strategy. Acadia Realty Trust is accomplishing this goal by building a best-in-class core real estate portfolio with meaningful concentrations of assets in the nation's most dynamic corridors; making profitable opportunistic and value-add investments through its series of discretionary, institutional funds; and maintaining a strong balance sheet.

Further Reading

