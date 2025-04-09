ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Invests $1.92 Million in Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEM)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Tempus AI, Inc. (NASDAQ:TEM – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 56,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,916,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TEM. Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Tempus AI during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Tempus AI by 910.4% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares during the period. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Tempus AI by 207.9% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after buying an additional 1,108 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in Tempus AI during the fourth quarter worth approximately $67,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Tempus AI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $76,000. 24.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Tempus AI news, major shareholder Bradley A. Keywell sold 265,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.10, for a total value of $9,301,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,218,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $534,164,611.50. This trade represents a 1.71 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Eric P. Lefkofsky sold 476,209 shares of Tempus AI stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.84, for a total transaction of $23,734,256.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 6,502,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $324,091,727.12. The trade was a 6.82 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,581,969 shares of company stock worth $316,538,582.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tempus AI in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on shares of Tempus AI from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Tempus AI in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Tempus AI from $56.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Tempus AI from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Tempus AI has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.18.

Tempus AI Price Performance

Shares of TEM stock opened at $37.23 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 2.55. Tempus AI, Inc. has a 12-month low of $22.89 and a 12-month high of $91.45. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.18.

About Tempus AI

Tempus AI Inc is a technology company advancing precision medicine through the practical application of artificial intelligence principally in healthcare. The company provides AI-enabled precision medicine solutions to physicians to deliver personalized patient care and in parallel facilitates discovery, development and delivery of optimal therapeutics.

