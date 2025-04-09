ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Invests $1.73 Million in Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 175,613 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,725,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned 0.09% of Iris Energy as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IREN. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted its stake in shares of Iris Energy by 66.7% in the 4th quarter. Baader Bank Aktiengesellschaft now owns 125,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,228,000 after buying an additional 50,000 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its position in Iris Energy by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 55,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after purchasing an additional 6,601 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iris Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $120,000. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Iris Energy by 56.3% during the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 735,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,204,000 after purchasing an additional 264,883 shares during the period. Finally, Continuum Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iris Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at about $430,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Iris Energy alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HC Wainwright boosted their target price on shares of Iris Energy from $16.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Iris Energy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 13th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Iris Energy in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. BTIG Research assumed coverage on Iris Energy in a research note on Friday, December 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Iris Energy in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.40.

Iris Energy Trading Down 9.9 %

Iris Energy stock opened at $5.30 on Wednesday. Iris Energy Limited has a 1 year low of $4.15 and a 1 year high of $15.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $8.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.00.

Iris Energy (NASDAQ:IREN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.13. Iris Energy had a negative net margin of 17.94% and a negative return on equity of 3.98%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Iris Energy Limited will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

Iris Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

Iris Energy Limited owns and operates bitcoin mining data centers. The company was incorporated in 2018 and is headquartered in Sydney, Australia.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IREN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iris Energy Limited (NASDAQ:IREN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Iris Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iris Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.