ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Acquires Shares of 101,104 LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 101,104 shares of the credit services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,637,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned 0.09% of LendingClub at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of LC. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in LendingClub during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of LendingClub by 150.6% during the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,074 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 2,448 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of LendingClub by 32.1% in the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,865 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 1,424 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its stake in LendingClub by 49.2% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 5,986 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,975 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC acquired a new position in LendingClub during the fourth quarter worth $164,000. 74.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get LendingClub alerts:

Insider Activity

In other LendingClub news, CEO Scott Sanborn sold 17,000 shares of LendingClub stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.76, for a total value of $233,920.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,295,184 shares in the company, valued at $17,821,731.84. This trade represents a 1.30 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, General Counsel Jordan Cheng sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.10, for a total transaction of $98,700.00. Following the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 88,263 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,244,508.30. This represents a 7.35 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.31% of the company’s stock.

LendingClub Stock Performance

Analyst Ratings Changes

LC stock opened at $8.53 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $11.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $966.60 million, a P/E ratio of 18.94 and a beta of 2.09. LendingClub Co. has a one year low of $7.48 and a one year high of $18.75.

LC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $19.00 price target (down previously from $20.00) on shares of LendingClub in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of LendingClub from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 10th. StockNews.com raised shares of LendingClub from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price objective (down from $17.00) on shares of LendingClub in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LendingClub

About LendingClub

(Free Report)

LendingClub Corporation, operates as a bank holding company, that provides range of financial products and services in the United States. It offers deposit products, including savings accounts, checking accounts, and certificates of deposit. The company also provides loan products, such as consumer loans comprising unsecured personal loans, secured auto refinance loans, and patient and education finance loans; and commercial loans, including small business loans.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for LendingClub Co. (NYSE:LC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for LendingClub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LendingClub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.