MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT) Stake Lowered by ExodusPoint Capital Management LP

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP trimmed its position in shares of MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT – Free Report) by 37.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,075 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 9,090 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP’s holdings in MakeMyTrip were worth $1,693,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MMYT. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its stake in shares of MakeMyTrip by 3.6% during the 4th quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 4,118,898 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $462,470,000 after purchasing an additional 141,507 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. increased its position in MakeMyTrip by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,503,980 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $168,867,000 after buying an additional 13,157 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in MakeMyTrip by 17.4% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,269,394 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $142,528,000 after buying an additional 188,234 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of MakeMyTrip by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 935,751 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $105,066,000 after buying an additional 34,919 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of MakeMyTrip during the 4th quarter worth about $97,833,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.89% of the company’s stock.

Get MakeMyTrip alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MMYT. Bank of America upped their target price on MakeMyTrip from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of MakeMyTrip from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th.

MakeMyTrip Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of MMYT opened at $88.10 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a current ratio of 2.88. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $100.02 and a 200-day simple moving average of $104.70. MakeMyTrip Limited has a 52 week low of $60.55 and a 52 week high of $123.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.88, a P/E/G ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 1.00.

MakeMyTrip (NASDAQ:MMYT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.12). MakeMyTrip had a return on equity of 11.46% and a net margin of 25.42%. On average, equities research analysts expect that MakeMyTrip Limited will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

MakeMyTrip Company Profile

(Free Report)

MakeMyTrip Limited, an online travel company, sells travel products and solutions in India, the United States, Singapore, Malaysia, Thailand, the United Arab Emirates, Peru, Colombia, Vietnam, and Indonesia. The company operates through three segments: Air Ticketing, Hotels and Packages, and Bus Ticketing.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MMYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MakeMyTrip Limited (NASDAQ:MMYT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MakeMyTrip Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MakeMyTrip and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.