ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Makes New Investment in Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Glacier Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GBCI – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 41,207 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,069,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in Glacier Bancorp during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $343,000. D L Carlson Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Glacier Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at $223,000. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA grew its holdings in shares of Glacier Bancorp by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Holding SA now owns 19,515 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $980,000 after purchasing an additional 4,777 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Glacier Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $56,923,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Glacier Bancorp by 76.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 561,370 shares of the bank’s stock worth $28,192,000 after purchasing an additional 242,414 shares during the last quarter. 80.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on GBCI shares. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $55.00 price objective (up from $52.00) on shares of Glacier Bancorp in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Glacier Bancorp from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Finally, Stephens raised Glacier Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Glacier Bancorp presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.50.

Glacier Bancorp Stock Down 3.2 %

Shares of NASDAQ:GBCI opened at $37.73 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $46.40 and its 200 day moving average is $49.65. The company has a market cap of $4.28 billion, a PE ratio of 22.59 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. Glacier Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $34.35 and a 1 year high of $60.67.

Glacier Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 17th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.33 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.50%. Glacier Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 79.04%.

About Glacier Bancorp

Glacier Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Glacier Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, small to medium-sized businesses, community organizations, and public entities in the United States. The company offers retail banking, business banking, and mortgage origination and loan servicing services.

