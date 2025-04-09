BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA) Reaches New 52-Week Low – Here’s What Happened

Shares of BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $24.50 and last traded at $24.79, with a volume of 2749870 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $25.79.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Evercore ISI lowered their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 10th. BNP Paribas raised BorgWarner from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $45.00 to $40.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays decreased their price target on BorgWarner from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 11th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.06.

The company has a current ratio of 1.79, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $29.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.10.

BorgWarner (NYSE:BWA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The auto parts company reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.08. BorgWarner had a net margin of 2.40% and a return on equity of 15.93%. On average, research analysts forecast that BorgWarner Inc. will post 4.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 3rd were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 3rd. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. BorgWarner’s payout ratio is 30.77%.

In other news, EVP Tania Wingfield sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.79, for a total transaction of $690,960.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,110 shares in the company, valued at $1,125,976.90. This represents a 38.03 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Tonit M. Calaway sold 13,500 shares of BorgWarner stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.16, for a total transaction of $407,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 259,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,820,789.60. This trade represents a 4.95 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 45,800 shares of company stock valued at $1,347,701 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LRI Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 1,515.0% during the fourth quarter. LRI Investments LLC now owns 969 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 909 shares during the period. Resona Asset Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in BorgWarner during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Avior Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of BorgWarner by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,435 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Kapitalo Investimentos Ltda acquired a new stake in shares of BorgWarner in the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in shares of BorgWarner by 448.5% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,810 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,480 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.67% of the company’s stock.

BorgWarner Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery heaters, and battery charging.

