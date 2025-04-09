Vivani Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:VANI) Director Gregg Williams Acquires 44,400 Shares

Vivani Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:VANI – Get Free Report) Director Gregg Williams bought 44,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.99 per share, with a total value of $43,956.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,799,200 shares in the company, valued at $4,751,208. This trade represents a 0.93 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Gregg Williams also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 4th, Gregg Williams acquired 34,000 shares of Vivani Medical stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.99 per share, with a total value of $33,660.00.

On Wednesday, April 2nd, Gregg Williams purchased 2,000 shares of Vivani Medical stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.01 per share, with a total value of $2,020.00.

Vivani Medical Stock Performance

Shares of Vivani Medical stock opened at $1.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $60.42 million, a P/E ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 2.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.11 and its 200 day moving average is $1.20. Vivani Medical, Inc. has a one year low of $0.91 and a one year high of $2.15.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vivani Medical

Vivani Medical ( NASDAQ:VANI Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). Analysts predict that Vivani Medical, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vivani Medical during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vivani Medical during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vivani Medical by 4.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 342,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 15,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vivani Medical by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 71,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 11,540 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Vivani Medical in a research report on Friday, April 4th.

About Vivani Medical

Vivani Medical, Inc, a clinical stage company, develops various implants that treat chronic diseases with high unmet medical need. It engages in developing a portfolio of miniature drug implants to deliver minimally fluctuating drug profiles; and implantable visual prostheses devices to deliver useful artificial vision to blind individuals.

