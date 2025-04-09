Vivani Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:VANI) Director Gregg Williams Acquires 44,400 Shares

Vivani Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:VANIGet Free Report) Director Gregg Williams bought 44,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 7th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $0.99 per share, with a total value of $43,956.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,799,200 shares in the company, valued at $4,751,208. This trade represents a 0.93 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Gregg Williams also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Friday, April 4th, Gregg Williams acquired 34,000 shares of Vivani Medical stock. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $0.99 per share, with a total value of $33,660.00.
  • On Wednesday, April 2nd, Gregg Williams purchased 2,000 shares of Vivani Medical stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.01 per share, with a total value of $2,020.00.

Vivani Medical Stock Performance

Shares of Vivani Medical stock opened at $1.02 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $60.42 million, a P/E ratio of -2.27 and a beta of 2.76. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1.11 and its 200 day moving average is $1.20. Vivani Medical, Inc. has a one year low of $0.91 and a one year high of $2.15.

Vivani Medical (NASDAQ:VANIGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, March 31st. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). Analysts predict that Vivani Medical, Inc. will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Vivani Medical

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vivani Medical during the 4th quarter valued at $66,000. Wealthedge Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Vivani Medical during the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vivani Medical by 4.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 342,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 15,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in shares of Vivani Medical by 19.1% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 71,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 11,540 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.78% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 target price on shares of Vivani Medical in a research report on Friday, April 4th.

About Vivani Medical

Vivani Medical, Inc, a clinical stage company, develops various implants that treat chronic diseases with high unmet medical need. It engages in developing a portfolio of miniature drug implants to deliver minimally fluctuating drug profiles; and implantable visual prostheses devices to deliver useful artificial vision to blind individuals.

