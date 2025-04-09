Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR) Director Buys $53,000.00 in Stock

Conifer Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CNFR – Get Free Report) Director Joseph D. Sarafa bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 7th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $0.53 per share, with a total value of $53,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 350,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $185,500. This trade represents a 40.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Conifer Stock Up 1.7 %

Shares of Conifer stock opened at $0.60 on Wednesday. Conifer Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $0.42 and a 1 year high of $1.91. The company has a market cap of $7.27 million, a P/E ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $0.84 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.02.

Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 28th. The insurance provider reported ($2.11) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $14.73 million for the quarter. Conifer had a negative return on equity of 335.82% and a net margin of 34.76%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Conifer stock. Nemes Rush Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Conifer Holdings, Inc. ( NASDAQ:CNFR Free Report ) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 41,115 shares of the insurance provider’s stock, valued at approximately $48,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC owned approximately 0.34% of Conifer at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.88% of the company’s stock.

Conifer Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, engages in the sale of property and casualty insurance products. The company offers insurance coverage in specialty commercial and personal product lines. It also underwrites various specialty insurance products, including property, general liability, liquor liability, automobile, and homeowners and dwelling policies.

