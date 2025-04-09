Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM) Director Todd Krasnow Sells 2,000 Shares

Symbotic Inc. (NASDAQ:SYM – Get Free Report) Director Todd Krasnow sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.51, for a total value of $35,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 194,036 shares in the company, valued at $3,397,570.36. This trade represents a 1.02 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Todd Krasnow also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 18th, Todd Krasnow sold 2,000 shares of Symbotic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.32, for a total value of $54,640.00.

On Monday, February 10th, Todd Krasnow sold 10,447 shares of Symbotic stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.05, for a total value of $282,591.35.

Symbotic Stock Down 3.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ SYM opened at $17.88 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $23.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.47. Symbotic Inc. has a 52-week low of $16.32 and a 52-week high of $48.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.52 billion, a P/E ratio of -255.39, a PEG ratio of 6.48 and a beta of 1.86.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Symbotic ( NASDAQ:SYM Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.01. Symbotic had a positive return on equity of 5.11% and a negative net margin of 0.38%. On average, analysts anticipate that Symbotic Inc. will post 0.13 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Symbotic from $28.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. DA Davidson raised shares of Symbotic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price objective on Symbotic from $35.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Symbotic in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $35.00 target price for the company. Finally, Northland Securities raised their target price on Symbotic from $35.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Symbotic presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.20.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SYM. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in Symbotic by 1,812.2% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 1,341 shares during the last quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Symbotic by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital Market Strategies LLC now owns 48,162 shares of the company’s stock worth $973,000 after purchasing an additional 14,357 shares during the last quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in Symbotic by 26.4% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 73,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,750,000 after purchasing an additional 15,394 shares during the period. Twinbeech Capital LP bought a new position in Symbotic during the 4th quarter worth $480,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP increased its position in Symbotic by 26.2% in the fourth quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 321,622 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,626,000 after buying an additional 66,755 shares during the period.

Symbotic Company Profile

Symbotic Inc, an automation technology company, engages in developing technologies to improve operating efficiencies in modern warehouses. The company automates the processing of pallets and cases in large warehouses or distribution centers for retail companies. Its systems enhance operations at the front end of the supply chain.

