KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) Given New $150.00 Price Target at JMP Securities

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by JMP Securities from $165.00 to $150.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. They currently have a market outperform rating on the asset manager’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $157.00 to $156.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Hsbc Global Res downgraded shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America dropped their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $214.00 to $194.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $153.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, HSBC cut shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $153.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KKR & Co. Inc. presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.67.

Shares of KKR opened at $93.97 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $126.66 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.29. The stock has a market cap of $83.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.77. KKR & Co. Inc. has a 12 month low of $86.15 and a 12 month high of $170.40.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.175 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 14th. This represents a $0.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.74%. KKR & Co. Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 21.02%.

In other news, major shareholder Genetic Disorder L.P. Kkr sold 6,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total transaction of $197,760,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 19,260,971 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $634,841,604.16. This trade represents a 23.75 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 39.34% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of KKR. McIlrath & Eck LLC bought a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Crews Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mascagni Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Pilgrim Partners Asia Pte Ltd acquired a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 76.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

KKR & Co, Inc operates as an investment firm. It offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. The firm’s business segments include Asset Management and Insurance Business. The Asset Management segment engages in providing private equity, real assets, credit and liquid strategies, capital markets, and principal activities.

