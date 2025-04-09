JPMorgan Chase & Co. Lowers Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) Price Target to $36.00

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Free Report) had its target price cut by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $40.00 to $36.00 in a research note released on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CHWY. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $39.00 target price on shares of Chewy in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Chewy in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Chewy from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Chewy from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Chewy from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Chewy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.47.

Chewy Stock Performance

Shares of Chewy stock opened at $31.20 on Tuesday. Chewy has a twelve month low of $14.69 and a twelve month high of $40.09. The firm has a market cap of $12.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.68. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $34.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.28.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $3.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.20 billion. Chewy had a return on equity of 24.47% and a net margin of 3.51%. Chewy’s quarterly revenue was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.07 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Chewy will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Chewy

In related news, CTO Satish Mehta sold 71,365 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.60, for a total transaction of $2,540,594.00. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 262,853 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,357,566.80. This trade represents a 21.35 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Sumit Singh sold 114,130 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.70, for a total transaction of $4,302,701.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 529,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,973,799.30. This represents a 17.72 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 837,538 shares of company stock valued at $31,310,938. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chewy

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CHWY. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Chewy by 31.8% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,484,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,093,000 after buying an additional 3,493,926 shares during the period. Durable Capital Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of Chewy in the fourth quarter worth about $79,050,000. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Chewy by 4,577.5% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,191,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,381,000 after purchasing an additional 2,144,302 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Chewy during the 4th quarter valued at about $69,789,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its position in shares of Chewy by 6,336.6% in the 4th quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,609,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,890,000 after purchasing an additional 1,584,149 shares during the period. 93.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Chewy Company Profile

Chewy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the pure play e-commerce business in the United States. It provides pet food and treats, pet supplies and pet medications, and other pet-health products, as well as pet services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles through its retail websites and mobile applications.

See Also

