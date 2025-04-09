Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:FRX) Director Rostislav Christov Raykov Sells 10,000 Shares

Posted by on Apr 9th, 2025

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. (TSE:FRXGet Free Report) Director Rostislav Christov Raykov sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$7.46, for a total value of C$74,550.00.

Rostislav Christov Raykov also recently made the following trade(s):

  • On Wednesday, March 5th, Rostislav Christov Raykov sold 7,569 shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$9.71, for a total transaction of C$73,503.54.
  • On Wednesday, February 5th, Rostislav Christov Raykov sold 2,431 shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals stock. The stock was sold at an average price of C$9.66, for a total value of C$23,476.17.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Stock Performance

TSE FRX opened at C$7.02 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of -620.83, a current ratio of 7.80 and a quick ratio of 10.17. The company’s fifty day moving average is C$9.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$8.13. Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc. has a 52-week low of C$5.65 and a 52-week high of C$14.67. The firm has a market capitalization of C$135.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -118.92 and a beta of 0.25.

About Fennec Pharmaceuticals

(Get Free Report)

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company in the United States. The company's product candidate includes PEDMARK, a formulation of sodium thiosulfate for the prevention of platinum-induced ototoxicity in pediatric cancer patients. It sells its products through regional pediatric oncology specialists and medical science liaisons.

Featured Stories

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Fennec Pharmaceuticals (TSE:FRX)

Receive News & Ratings for Fennec Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fennec Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.