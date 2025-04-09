World Investment Advisors Raises Stock Holdings in CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW)

World Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of CDW Co. (NASDAQ:CDW – Free Report) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,847 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors’ holdings in CDW were worth $321,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in CDW during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $144,826,000. Madison Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of CDW during the fourth quarter valued at $130,996,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC raised its position in shares of CDW by 18,259.3% in the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 687,189 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $119,598,000 after purchasing an additional 683,446 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in CDW by 31.3% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,414,093 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $420,149,000 after purchasing an additional 575,333 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in CDW by 29.2% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,538,775 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $441,848,000 after purchasing an additional 574,444 shares during the last quarter. 93.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have issued reports on CDW. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of CDW from $233.00 to $220.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of CDW from $193.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on CDW from $201.00 to $223.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $235.50.

CDW Price Performance

Shares of CDW opened at $146.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $175.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $187.65. The firm has a market cap of $19.35 billion, a PE ratio of 18.32, a P/E/G ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.38. CDW Co. has a 1-year low of $137.31 and a 1-year high of $256.42.

CDW (NASDAQ:CDW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.33 by $0.07. CDW had a return on equity of 55.42% and a net margin of 5.13%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that CDW Co. will post 9.41 EPS for the current year.

CDW Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 25th were issued a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 25th. CDW’s payout ratio is 31.37%.

CDW declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 5th that allows the company to repurchase $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the information technology services provider to purchase up to 2.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

About CDW

CDW Corporation provides information technology (IT) solutions in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products and services, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise and cloud capabilities across hybrid infrastructure, digital experience, and security.

