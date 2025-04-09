World Investment Advisors Decreases Holdings in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

World Investment Advisors lowered its stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 8.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,246 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 775 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors’ holdings in HP were worth $269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Westpac Banking Corp increased its position in shares of HP by 24.6% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 133,275 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $4,349,000 after purchasing an additional 26,316 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in HP by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 89,908 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $2,934,000 after acquiring an additional 8,893 shares during the last quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC raised its stake in shares of HP by 50.2% in the fourth quarter. Kesler Norman & Wride LLC now owns 20,990 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $685,000 after acquiring an additional 7,019 shares during the period. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Meeder Advisory Services Inc. now owns 17,348 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in shares of HP during the 4th quarter worth about $10,619,000. 77.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get HP alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HPQ has been the subject of several analyst reports. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their price objective on shares of HP from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on HP from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Loop Capital decreased their target price on HP from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of HP from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.14.

HP Stock Down 6.8 %

HP stock opened at $21.79 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $20.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.09. The business has a fifty day moving average of $30.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.45. HP Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.51 and a twelve month high of $39.80.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 27th. The computer maker reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.74. The company had revenue of $13.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.35 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 253.39% and a net margin of 5.18%. Equities analysts expect that HP Inc. will post 3.56 earnings per share for the current year.

HP Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 12th were paid a $0.2894 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 12th. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.31%. HP’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.37%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Anneliese Olson sold 21,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.49, for a total transaction of $613,817.05. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,814.81. This represents a 99.22 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Stephanie Liebman sold 15,646 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.00, for a total value of $453,734.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

HP Company Profile

(Free Report)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for HP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.