ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Invests $2.02 Million in Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Summit Materials, Inc. (NYSE:SUM – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 40,000 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,024,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its position in Summit Materials by 18.4% during the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 47,283 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,845,000 after buying an additional 7,350 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of Summit Materials by 9.3% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 30,731 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,199,000 after acquiring an additional 2,625 shares during the last quarter. iA Global Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Summit Materials in the third quarter valued at approximately $313,000. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Summit Materials during the third quarter worth approximately $838,000. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its stake in Summit Materials by 222.4% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 211,442 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $8,252,000 after purchasing an additional 145,858 shares during the period.

Get Summit Materials alerts:

Summit Materials Price Performance

SUM opened at $52.54 on Wednesday. Summit Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $34.64 and a twelve month high of $54.07. The firm has a market cap of $9.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.07 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.25.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Stephens downgraded Summit Materials from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Summit Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $58.00 to $52.50 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Summit Materials in a research note on Friday, April 4th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $50.67.

View Our Latest Analysis on Summit Materials

About Summit Materials

(Free Report)

Summit Materials, Inc is a vertically integrated construction materials company, which engages in manufacturing construction materials and related downstream products. It operates through the following segments: West, East, and Cement. The West segment includes operations in Texas, Utah, Arizona, Colorado, Idaho, Wyoming, Oklahoma, Arkansas and British Columbia, Canada.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.