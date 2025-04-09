ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 45,508 Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 45,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,969,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.07% of Concentrix at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Concentrix by 81.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Concentrix by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 128,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,565,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Concentrix by 58.7% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Concentrix by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Concentrix by 159.6% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 797 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Concentrix alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CNXC. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on shares of Concentrix from $70.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Concentrix from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Concentrix from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Kathryn Hayley acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $50.22 per share, for a total transaction of $25,110.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,034 shares in the company, valued at $152,367.48. This trade represents a 19.73 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Concentrix Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of Concentrix stock opened at $45.73 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.74. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Concentrix Co. has a 12-month low of $36.28 and a 12-month high of $77.00.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.21. Concentrix had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Concentrix Co. will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Concentrix Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Friday, April 25th will be paid a $0.3328 dividend. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 25th. Concentrix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

Concentrix Company Profile

(Free Report)

Concentrix Corporation engages in the provision of technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services, across various channels of communication, such as voice, chat, email, social media, asynchronous messaging, and custom applications.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Concentrix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Concentrix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.