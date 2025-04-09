ExodusPoint Capital Management LP Purchases Shares of 45,508 Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC)

ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXCFree Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 45,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,969,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP owned approximately 0.07% of Concentrix at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Concentrix by 81.3% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in shares of Concentrix by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 128,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,565,000 after buying an additional 324 shares during the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its stake in shares of Concentrix by 58.7% in the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 444 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. increased its holdings in Concentrix by 8.9% during the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after buying an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Concentrix by 159.6% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 797 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CNXC. Barrington Research decreased their price objective on shares of Concentrix from $70.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Concentrix from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their price objective on shares of Concentrix from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $69.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Kathryn Hayley acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $50.22 per share, for a total transaction of $25,110.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,034 shares in the company, valued at $152,367.48. This trade represents a 19.73 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Concentrix Trading Down 3.1 %

Shares of Concentrix stock opened at $45.73 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.74. The company has a market capitalization of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.33, a PEG ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Concentrix Co. has a 12-month low of $36.28 and a 12-month high of $77.00.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXCGet Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.58 by $0.21. Concentrix had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The business had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.57 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Concentrix Co. will post 10.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Concentrix Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Friday, April 25th will be paid a $0.3328 dividend. This represents a $1.33 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, April 25th. Concentrix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

Concentrix Company Profile

Concentrix Corporation engages in the provision of technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services, across various channels of communication, such as voice, chat, email, social media, asynchronous messaging, and custom applications.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC)

