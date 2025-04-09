World Investment Advisors Has $334,000 Stake in Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH)

World Investment Advisors raised its stake in shares of Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Free Report) by 14.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,825 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 348 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors’ holdings in Cardinal Health were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Cardinal Health by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 156,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,313,000 after purchasing an additional 7,716 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of Cardinal Health by 59.6% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 157,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,372,000 after buying an additional 58,716 shares during the last quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Cardinal Health by 15.3% during the 3rd quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 15,203 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,680,000 after buying an additional 2,015 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Cardinal Health by 7.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 490,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,206,000 after buying an additional 35,921 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Cardinal Health by 8.2% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 707,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,183,000 after acquiring an additional 53,851 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.17% of the company’s stock.

Get Cardinal Health alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on CAH. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cardinal Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $132.00 to $145.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Cardinal Health from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Cardinal Health from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Cardinal Health from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on shares of Cardinal Health from $142.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.14.

Cardinal Health Stock Down 0.6 %

Shares of CAH opened at $124.87 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $128.94 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.91. The stock has a market cap of $30.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.61. Cardinal Health, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.17 and a 12 month high of $139.50.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by $0.19. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 59.57% and a net margin of 0.59%. Equities research analysts expect that Cardinal Health, Inc. will post 7.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cardinal Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.5056 per share. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 1st. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 37.69%.

About Cardinal Health

(Free Report)

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cardinal Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardinal Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.