World Investment Advisors Acquires 1,023 Shares of Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO)

World Investment Advisors boosted its holdings in Veralto Co. (NYSE:VLTO – Free Report) by 56.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,827 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,023 shares during the quarter. World Investment Advisors’ holdings in Veralto were worth $288,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Veralto by 12.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,601,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $670,781,000 after acquiring an additional 733,056 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI grew its stake in shares of Veralto by 315.5% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 402,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,037,000 after buying an additional 305,855 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Veralto by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 563,102 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,352,000 after buying an additional 39,342 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Veralto by 10.3% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 11,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,000 after buying an additional 1,032 shares during the period. Finally, RWA Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Veralto by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. RWA Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,987 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. 91.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Veralto Price Performance

Veralto stock opened at $85.49 on Wednesday. Veralto Co. has a 52 week low of $84.00 and a 52 week high of $115.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $97.71 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.00. The stock has a market cap of $21.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.60, a P/E/G ratio of 4.24 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a quick ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Veralto Announces Dividend

Veralto ( NYSE:VLTO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.05. Veralto had a return on equity of 49.29% and a net margin of 16.04%. On average, equities analysts predict that Veralto Co. will post 3.66 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. Veralto’s payout ratio is 13.17%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on VLTO shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Veralto from $111.00 to $110.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Veralto in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Veralto from $116.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Veralto from $118.00 to $116.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 13th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $113.50.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Veralto news, SVP Melissa Aquino sold 463 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.60, for a total value of $46,114.80. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 20,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,067,795.60. This trade represents a 2.18 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Surekha Trivedi sold 590 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.05, for a total value of $57,259.50. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,011 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $971,567.55. This represents a 5.57 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 22,471 shares of company stock worth $2,234,030 over the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Veralto

Veralto Corporation provides water analytics, water treatment, marking and coding, and packaging and color services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Water Quality (WQ) and Product Quality & Innovation (PQI). The WQ segment offers precision instrumentation and water treatment technologies to measure, analyze, and treat water in residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, research, and natural resource applications through the Hach, Trojan Technologies, and ChemTreat brands.

