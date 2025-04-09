PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) Upgraded to “Outperform” at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods

Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded shares of PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods currently has $114.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on PennyMac Financial Services from $132.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $122.67.

Shares of PFSI opened at $92.05 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.22. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $101.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.74. PennyMac Financial Services has a 12-month low of $83.03 and a 12-month high of $119.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.76, a P/E/G ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 1.73.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.09 by ($0.21). PennyMac Financial Services had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 19.54%. Sell-side analysts forecast that PennyMac Financial Services will post 13.77 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, February 13th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.30%. PennyMac Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.55%.

In other PennyMac Financial Services news, CFO Daniel Stanley Perotti sold 10,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.49, for a total transaction of $1,065,645.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 214,997 shares in the company, valued at $21,820,045.53. This represents a 4.66 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Mark Elbaum sold 410 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.88, for a total transaction of $42,180.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 4,207 shares in the company, valued at $432,816.16. This represents a 8.88 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,464 shares of company stock valued at $4,540,867 over the last quarter. 16.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. purchased a new position in PennyMac Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 601.8% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares in the last quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in PennyMac Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its stake in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 54.7% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $112,000 after buying an additional 389 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its position in shares of PennyMac Financial Services by 15.6% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.87% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

