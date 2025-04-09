O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC Acquires 1,931 Shares of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI)

O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF (NYSEARCA:DSI – Free Report) by 35.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,420 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,931 shares during the quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF were worth $818,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp grew its stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 41,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,540,000 after purchasing an additional 1,384 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,642,000 after purchasing an additional 1,155 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its stake in shares of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 14,829 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the period. Finally, Copley Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $229,000.

Get iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF alerts:

iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF Trading Down 1.6 %

Shares of DSI stock opened at $91.62 on Wednesday. iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF has a 12 month low of $89.16 and a 12 month high of $115.78. The stock has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.90 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.76.

iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI KLD 400 Social Index Fund (the Fund), formerly iShares FTSE KLD 400 Social Index Fund, seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI KLD 400 Social Index (the Index). The Index is a free float-adjusted market capitalization index designed to measure the equity performance of the United States companies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares ESG MSCI KLD 400 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.