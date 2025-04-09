Franklin Resources Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ)

Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 37.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 171,612 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 46,440 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Cameco were worth $8,814,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CCJ. Dantai Capital Ltd boosted its stake in Cameco by 44.2% in the third quarter. Dantai Capital Ltd now owns 57,260 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,735,000 after acquiring an additional 17,560 shares in the last quarter. Roberts Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cameco during the 4th quarter worth approximately $895,000. Whalen Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Cameco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $445,000. Sprott Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 44.5% in the fourth quarter. Sprott Inc. now owns 111,896 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,750,000 after acquiring an additional 34,483 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Cameco during the fourth quarter worth approximately $930,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Cameco alerts:

Cameco Stock Performance

Shares of CCJ opened at $36.62 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. Cameco Co. has a 52-week low of $35.00 and a 52-week high of $62.55. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.21. The company has a market capitalization of $15.94 billion, a PE ratio of 130.77 and a beta of 1.04.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Cameco ( NYSE:CCJ Get Free Report ) (TSE:CCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.26. Cameco had a return on equity of 4.34% and a net margin of 5.39%. The firm had revenue of $845.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Equities research analysts predict that Cameco Co. will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on CCJ shares. Desjardins started coverage on shares of Cameco in a research note on Friday, April 4th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Cameco in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Glj Research boosted their price target on Cameco from $62.76 to $75.68 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on shares of Cameco in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Cameco in a report on Wednesday, March 12th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.03.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CCJ

Cameco Profile

(Free Report)

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cameco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cameco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.