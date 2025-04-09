National Bank of Canada FI Raises Stock Holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR)

National Bank of Canada FI increased its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHR – Free Report) by 100.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 68,925 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 34,622 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $1,674,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHR. MCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 100.4% during the fourth quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. Harbour Investments Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 93.6% in the 4th quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 789 shares during the period. Finally, Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:SCHR opened at $24.83 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $24.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.59. Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $23.89 and a 1 year high of $25.47.

Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Profile

The Schwab Intermediate-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (SCHR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of investment grade debt issued by the US Treasury with remaining maturity of 3-10 years. SCHR was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

