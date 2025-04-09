Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Cenovus Energy Inc. (NYSE:CVE – Free Report) (TSE:CVE) by 29.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,287,334 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,873,415 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.45% of Cenovus Energy worth $128,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Amundi grew its stake in shares of Cenovus Energy by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 4,678,976 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $71,775,000 after acquiring an additional 77,548 shares during the last quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp boosted its stake in Cenovus Energy by 10.1% in the 4th quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp now owns 4,494,400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $68,094,000 after purchasing an additional 411,000 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in Cenovus Energy by 105.0% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,337,551 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $65,667,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221,549 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in Cenovus Energy by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,958,866 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $59,983,000 after purchasing an additional 305,674 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. increased its stake in Cenovus Energy by 19.7% during the 4th quarter. Scheer Rowlett & Associates Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,786,011 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $57,317,000 after purchasing an additional 622,977 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.19% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

CVE has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 26th. StockNews.com lowered Cenovus Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, December 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Cenovus Energy in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. National Bank Financial downgraded Cenovus Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Scotiabank upgraded shares of Cenovus Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cenovus Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

Cenovus Energy Stock Performance

Shares of CVE opened at $10.63 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.78 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.95. Cenovus Energy Inc. has a one year low of $10.45 and a one year high of $21.90. The business has a fifty day moving average of $13.85 and a 200 day moving average of $15.18.

Cenovus Energy (NYSE:CVE – Get Free Report) (TSE:CVE) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The oil and gas company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.27). Cenovus Energy had a net margin of 5.82% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The firm had revenue of $8.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.08 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cenovus Energy Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

Cenovus Energy Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 14th were given a $0.1269 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 14th. This represents a $0.51 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. Cenovus Energy’s payout ratio is presently 40.50%.

Cenovus Energy Company Profile

Cenovus Energy Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, produces, refines, transports, and markets crude oil, natural gas, and refined petroleum products in Canada and internationally. The company operates through Oil Sands, Conventional, Offshore, Canadian Refining, and U.S. Refining segments.

