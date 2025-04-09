Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 14,298 Shares of First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FR – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 2,482,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,298 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.88% of First Industrial Realty Trust worth $124,492,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 92.5% in the fourth quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 1,001 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 481 shares during the period. UMB Bank n.a. increased its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,081 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 214 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 200.8% in the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $56,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 30.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,243 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $62,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Industrial Realty Trust by 73.2% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.85% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have commented on FR shares. KeyCorp raised First Industrial Realty Trust from an “underweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on First Industrial Realty Trust from $58.00 to $50.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Barclays restated a “cautious” rating on shares of First Industrial Realty Trust in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of First Industrial Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $52.00 to $59.00 in a research report on Friday, February 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.77.

First Industrial Realty Trust Trading Down 5.2 %

First Industrial Realty Trust stock opened at $42.94 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.70 and a beta of 1.07. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.35 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $53.32. First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. has a 12 month low of $42.46 and a 12 month high of $58.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80.

First Industrial Realty Trust (NYSE:FR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.36. First Industrial Realty Trust had a net margin of 42.94% and a return on equity of 10.64%. As a group, equities analysts predict that First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Industrial Realty Trust Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 21st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.445 per share. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.15%. This is an increase from First Industrial Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. First Industrial Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.65%.

About First Industrial Realty Trust

First Industrial Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: FR) is a leading U.S.-only owner, operator, developer and acquirer of logistics properties. Through our fully integrated operating and investing platform, we provide high quality facilities and industry-leading customer service to multinational corporations and regional firms that are essential for their supply chains.

