National Bank of Canada FI Sells 115,241 Shares of APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA)

National Bank of Canada FI lessened its holdings in APA Co. (NASDAQ:APA – Free Report) by 56.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 87,721 shares of the company’s stock after selling 115,241 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in APA were worth $2,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its position in APA by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 77,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares during the period. TD Private Client Wealth LLC lifted its position in APA by 84.1% during the third quarter. TD Private Client Wealth LLC now owns 1,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in APA by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 138,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,070,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its position in APA by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 54,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,269,000 after buying an additional 571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB raised its stake in shares of APA by 77.9% in the fourth quarter. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB now owns 1,338 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Susquehanna cut their price objective on APA from $33.00 to $31.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of APA from $25.00 to $23.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on shares of APA from $26.00 to $23.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 price target on shares of APA in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a $22.00 target price on APA and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.68.

NASDAQ:APA opened at $14.03 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 2.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.60 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.51. APA Co. has a 1 year low of $13.73 and a 1 year high of $35.33.

APA (NASDAQ:APA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.97 by ($0.18). APA had a return on equity of 27.86% and a net margin of 24.36%. The firm had revenue of $2.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.31 billion. Equities analysts forecast that APA Co. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 22nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 22nd will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.13%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 22nd. APA’s payout ratio is currently 44.25%.

APA Corporation, an independent energy company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids. It has oil and gas operations in the United States, Egypt, and North Sea. The company also has exploration and appraisal activities in Suriname, as well as holds interests in projects located in Uruguay and internationally.

