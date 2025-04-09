National Bank of Canada FI Acquires 40,744 Shares of Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART)

National Bank of Canada FI boosted its stake in shares of Maplebear Inc. (NASDAQ:CART – Free Report) by 3,628.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,867 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 40,744 shares during the quarter. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Maplebear were worth $1,734,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CART. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Maplebear by 48.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,552,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,994,000 after buying an additional 831,795 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Maplebear by 212.1% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 23,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $992,000 after acquiring an additional 16,267 shares during the period. Cherry Creek Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Maplebear in the 4th quarter worth about $235,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of Maplebear by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 13,077 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 2,387 shares during the period. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB bought a new position in Maplebear during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,078,000. 63.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CART opened at $37.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.40 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.50. The stock has a market cap of $9.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.20. Maplebear Inc. has a one year low of $29.84 and a one year high of $53.44.

Maplebear ( NASDAQ:CART Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.16. Maplebear had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 13.37%. The firm had revenue of $883.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $889.98 million. Analysts predict that Maplebear Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Maplebear news, CEO Fidji Simo sold 20,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total transaction of $898,682.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,662,692 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,011,190.52. This trade represents a 1.23 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Alan Ramsay sold 2,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.28, for a total value of $107,091.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 85,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,953,283.88. This trade represents a 2.64 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 25,097 shares of company stock worth $1,087,094 over the last 90 days. 36.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Maplebear from $47.00 to $44.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. Mizuho decreased their target price on Maplebear from $55.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of Maplebear from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Maplebear from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of Maplebear from $48.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Maplebear presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $49.88.

Maplebear Inc, doing business as Instacart, engages in the provision of online grocery shopping services to households in North America. It sells and delivers grocery products, as well as pickup services through a mobile application and website. It also operates virtual convenience stores; and provides software-as-a-service solutions to retailers.

