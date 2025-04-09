Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO) Shares Purchased by National Bank of Canada FI

National Bank of Canada FI raised its stake in Flowers Foods, Inc. (NYSE:FLO – Free Report) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,761 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI’s holdings in Flowers Foods were worth $1,235,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Flowers Foods by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 22,737,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $469,767,000 after acquiring an additional 518,745 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Flowers Foods by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,159,076 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,971,000 after purchasing an additional 259,216 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Flowers Foods during the 4th quarter worth $42,591,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,066,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,033,000 after purchasing an additional 67,750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in Flowers Foods by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 919,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,992,000 after buying an additional 16,690 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.45% of the company’s stock.

Flowers Foods Stock Down 3.5 %

Shares of NYSE FLO opened at $17.68 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $18.79 and a 200 day moving average price of $20.59. The stock has a market cap of $3.73 billion, a PE ratio of 15.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.72 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Flowers Foods, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.55 and a 52-week high of $26.12.

Flowers Foods Dividend Announcement

Flowers Foods ( NYSE:FLO Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.21 by $0.01. Flowers Foods had a net margin of 4.86% and a return on equity of 19.48%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.20 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Flowers Foods, Inc. will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.43%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. Flowers Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.05%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on FLO. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Flowers Foods from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Flowers Foods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Finally, DA Davidson reduced their price objective on shares of Flowers Foods from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Flowers Foods currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

About Flowers Foods

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery food products in the United States. Its principal products include fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack items, bagels, English muffins, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs.

