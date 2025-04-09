Strawberry Fields REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRW) Director Michael Blisko Acquires 10,000 Shares

Strawberry Fields REIT, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRW – Get Free Report) Director Michael Blisko bought 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 8th. The stock was bought at an average price of $9.25 per share, with a total value of $92,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 314,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,909,883.50. This represents a 3.28 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Strawberry Fields REIT Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:STRW opened at $10.06 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $123.28 million, a PE ratio of 19.73, a PEG ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 0.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.69. Strawberry Fields REIT, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.14 and a 1 year high of $12.90.

Get Strawberry Fields REIT alerts:

Strawberry Fields REIT Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 17th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 17th. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.57%. Strawberry Fields REIT’s payout ratio is currently 98.25%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently issued reports on STRW. Compass Point set a $14.00 price objective on Strawberry Fields REIT in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Wedbush increased their price objective on Strawberry Fields REIT from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th.

View Our Latest Analysis on Strawberry Fields REIT

Institutional Trading of Strawberry Fields REIT

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in Strawberry Fields REIT by 39.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,107 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Strawberry Fields REIT by 52.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,725 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,634 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Strawberry Fields REIT by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 40,003 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after purchasing an additional 1,844 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in Strawberry Fields REIT by 39.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 7,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 2,098 shares during the period. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Strawberry Fields REIT by 2,191.7% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 2,893 shares during the last quarter.

Strawberry Fields REIT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Strawberry Fields REIT, Inc engages in the ownership, acquisition, development, and leasing of skilled nursing and certain other healthcare-related properties. The company was founded by Moishe Gubin in 2014 and is headquartered in South Bend, IN.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Strawberry Fields REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Strawberry Fields REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.