World Investment Advisors Buys Shares of 2,236 Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R)

World Investment Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 2,236 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in R. Keystone Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Ryder System during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Ryder System in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Wilmington Savings Fund Society FSB bought a new stake in Ryder System in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in Ryder System in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Principal Securities Inc. increased its position in Ryder System by 36.5% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 344 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.47% of the company’s stock.

Ryder System Stock Performance

Shares of R opened at $129.37 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.14, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75. Ryder System, Inc. has a one year low of $106.88 and a one year high of $171.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $151.49 and a 200-day moving average of $154.95. The company has a market cap of $5.40 billion, a PE ratio of 11.67 and a beta of 1.10.

Ryder System Announces Dividend

Ryder System ( NYSE:R Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The transportation company reported $3.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.39 by $0.06. Ryder System had a net margin of 3.87% and a return on equity of 17.23%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Ryder System, Inc. will post 13.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 21st. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 18th were given a $0.81 dividend. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 18th. Ryder System’s payout ratio is currently 29.22%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently weighed in on R. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price objective on shares of Ryder System from $160.00 to $183.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Ryder System from $176.00 to $174.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ryder System currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $157.00.

About Ryder System

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website, as well as digital and technology support services.

