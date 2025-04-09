World Investment Advisors Purchases Shares of 6,625 W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

World Investment Advisors acquired a new position in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Free Report) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 6,625 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd grew its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd now owns 84,027 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $4,578,000 after purchasing an additional 3,746 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in W. P. Carey by 29.1% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 4,022,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $219,170,000 after buying an additional 906,622 shares during the last quarter. RFG Bristol Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in W. P. Carey during the 4th quarter worth approximately $276,000. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of W. P. Carey by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,709,028 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $256,201,000 after acquiring an additional 135,090 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 12.0% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 185,053 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $10,082,000 after acquiring an additional 19,869 shares in the last quarter. 73.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

W. P. Carey stock opened at $56.01 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $12.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 0.81. W. P. Carey Inc. has a one year low of $52.91 and a one year high of $66.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st will be issued a $0.89 dividend. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 31st. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.36%. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is 170.33%.

WPC has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays raised their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. JMP Securities restated a “market perform” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a report on Thursday, February 13th. BMO Capital Markets upgraded W. P. Carey from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on W. P. Carey from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on W. P. Carey from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.75.

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with a well-diversified portfolio of high-quality, operationally critical commercial real estate, which includes 1,424 net lease properties covering approximately 173 million square feet and a portfolio of 89 self-storage operating properties as of December 31, 2023.

