World Investment Advisors Has $376,000 Stock Position in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI)

World Investment Advisors increased its holdings in HEICO Co. (NYSE:HEI – Free Report) by 31.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,581 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 375 shares during the period. World Investment Advisors’ holdings in HEICO were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in HEI. Wealthfront Advisers LLC grew its stake in shares of HEICO by 219,129.4% in the 4th quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 22,234,248 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $5,285,970,000 after acquiring an additional 22,224,106 shares in the last quarter. River Global Investors LLP bought a new position in shares of HEICO during the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,073,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of HEICO by 19.1% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 415,542 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $98,791,000 after buying an additional 66,583 shares during the last quarter. EULAV Asset Management increased its position in shares of HEICO by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. EULAV Asset Management now owns 453,693 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $107,861,000 after acquiring an additional 51,500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vantage Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in HEICO by 31.0% during the fourth quarter. Vantage Investment Partners LLC now owns 160,373 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $38,127,000 after acquiring an additional 37,943 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE HEI opened at $237.88 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market cap of $33.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.99, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.07. HEICO Co. has a 52 week low of $185.03 and a 52 week high of $283.60. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $247.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $251.42.

HEICO ( NYSE:HEI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The aerospace company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.27. HEICO had a net margin of 13.33% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $983.10 million. Research analysts anticipate that HEICO Co. will post 4.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HEI. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of HEICO from $282.00 to $294.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on shares of HEICO in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They issued a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of HEICO from $271.00 to $266.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, William Blair reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of HEICO in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $271.40.

HEICO Company Profile

HEICO Corporation, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells aerospace, defense, and electronic related products and services in the United States and internationally. Its Flight Support Group segment provides jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts; thermal insulation blankets and parts; renewable/reusable insulation systems; and specialty components.

